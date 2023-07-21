Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Down 12.4% in June

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 340,200 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 388,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $24.23. 85,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,990. The firm has a market cap of $692.25 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $28.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUG. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $850,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 15,378 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter.
About Global X Cybersecurity ETF
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
