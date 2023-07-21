GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Trading Down 3.7%

GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 18,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 62,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

GMV Minerals Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$11.10 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.29.

About GMV Minerals

(Get Free Report)

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project that consists of 42 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMV Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMV Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.