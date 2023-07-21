Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Short Interest Update

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the June 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 504,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gogo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 432.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOGO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.83. 365,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,536. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.32. Gogo has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.26 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 77.87% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gogo will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

