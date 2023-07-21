Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.26

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.26 and traded as high as $28.66. Gorman-Rupp shares last traded at $28.44, with a volume of 28,079 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gorman-Rupp Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $735.92 million, a PE ratio of 72.77 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $160.47 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is presently 179.49%.

Institutional Trading of Gorman-Rupp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 457,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after buying an additional 183,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 130,978 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,252,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 290.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 96,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 72,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 491,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 71,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Further Reading

