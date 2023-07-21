Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Short Interest Up 7.7% in June

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

GRVY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.80. 8,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,210. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $533.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.23. Gravity has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $82.48.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $126.51 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Gravity by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Gravity by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gravity by 716.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Gravity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gravity by 856.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 118,728 shares during the period. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

