Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up to $9.62

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.62, but opened at $9.87. Gray Television shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Gray Television Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $940.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.