Graypoint LLC Buys 1,446 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $899,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,687 shares of company stock worth $2,471,690 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Micron Technology Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $64.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The company has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.63.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.16%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

