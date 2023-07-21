Graypoint LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Graypoint LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.2% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $263.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

