Graypoint LLC Increases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,790,000 after buying an additional 120,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,985,013,000 after acquiring an additional 86,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $1,173,468,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,514,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,121,030,000 after purchasing an additional 101,710 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.62.

Intuit Stock Down 1.8 %

INTU stock opened at $491.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $448.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.61. The stock has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $508.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

