Graypoint LLC Increases Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in KLA by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in KLA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in KLA by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,062 shares of company stock valued at $9,242,043 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $450.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $457.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.63. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $493.53. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

