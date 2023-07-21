Graypoint LLC Purchases 214 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,983,235,000 after purchasing an additional 174,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,439,213,000 after buying an additional 50,756 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,778,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.71.

Amgen stock opened at $233.23 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.87. The stock has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

