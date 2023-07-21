Graypoint LLC Purchases 663 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Accenture Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ACN opened at $312.46 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $327.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.42 and its 200 day moving average is $284.94. The company has a market capitalization of $207.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,754,416 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.