Graypoint LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Graypoint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 304.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,249,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,708,000 after buying an additional 940,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 178.3% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 38,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 24,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,043,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

VPL opened at $71.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.31. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

