Great Lakes Graphite (CVE:GLK) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Great Lakes Graphite Inc (CVE:GLK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.04. Great Lakes Graphite shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 73,021 shares trading hands.
Great Lakes Graphite Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$4.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.
Great Lakes Graphite Company Profile
Great Lakes Graphite Inc, doing business as NovoCarbon Corporation, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lochaber graphite project, which includes 45 claims covering 2,649 hectares located in the Buckingham Graphite region in Outaouais/Gatineau, Québec.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Great Lakes Graphite
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.