Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) versus United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) Head to Head Survey

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) and United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Green Brick Partners and United Homes Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Green Brick Partners

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Brick Partners 0 4 0 0 2.00 United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential downside of 49.61%. Given Green Brick Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Green Brick Partners is more favorable than United Homes Group.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Green Brick Partners has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Homes Group has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Green Brick Partners and United Homes Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Brick Partners 16.22% 29.35% 17.83% United Homes Group N/A -68.55% -2.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Green Brick Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of United Homes Group shares are held by institutional investors. 44.4% of Green Brick Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of United Homes Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Green Brick Partners and United Homes Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Brick Partners $1.76 billion 1.41 $291.90 million $6.20 8.80 United Homes Group N/A N/A $7.07 million N/A N/A

Green Brick Partners has higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group.

Summary

Green Brick Partners beats United Homes Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Brick Partners

(Get Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title and BHome Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities.

About United Homes Group

(Get Free Report)

United Homes Group, Inc., a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina. It provides a series of single-family detached and attached homes for entry-level buyers, first-time move-ups, second-time move-ups, and third-time move-ups, as well as offers custom builds. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

