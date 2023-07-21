Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,681.69

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,681.69 ($35.06) and traded as high as GBX 2,716 ($35.51). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,696 ($35.25), with a volume of 104,552 shares changing hands.

GRG has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Greggs from GBX 3,000 ($39.23) to GBX 3,200 ($41.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Liberum Capital downgraded Greggs to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.61) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.69) price target on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,862.50 ($37.43).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,653.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,681.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2,337.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, insider Roisin Currie bought 3,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,632 ($34.41) per share, with a total value of £80,986.64 ($105,892.57). Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

