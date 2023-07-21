Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Short Interest Up 13.6% in June

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the June 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 575,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.66 million, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.81. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.62 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a positive return on equity of 11.08%. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GDYN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Grid Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

