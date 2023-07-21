Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Down 17.2% in June

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the June 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 715,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Up 2.6 %

GGAL traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.85. 861,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,406. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $18.16.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 254,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,769,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,897,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,925,000 after purchasing an additional 176,666 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter worth about $3,162,000.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Featured Stories

