GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Update

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 176,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GungHo Online Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GUNGF remained flat at $18.70 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $18.70.

GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes online computer games, smartphone applications, and console games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was founded in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

