Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Barclays

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.05.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.54. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,623 shares of company stock worth $11,046,183. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 9.6% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 14.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 11.3% during the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 11.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,925 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter worth $9,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.