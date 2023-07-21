Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 1,503 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 153.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Westlake by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Westlake by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Westlake by 23.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Westlake by 236.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the first quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westlake in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.33.

Westlake Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE WLK opened at $128.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.43 and a 200 day moving average of $115.70. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $130.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.83%.

About Westlake

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.