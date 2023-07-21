Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 1,664 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 105.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Forward Air by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Forward Air by 3.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Forward Air by 7.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FWRD. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Forward Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Forward Air Trading Down 0.8 %

FWRD stock opened at $116.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.17. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $88.20 and a 52 week high of $118.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $427.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.54 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 13.83%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

