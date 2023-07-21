Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 65.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.9% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 180,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,474,600. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of KLIC opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.40. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.34.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

