Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 508 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth about $783,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth about $778,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth about $848,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Trading Down 8.5 %

WIX opened at $84.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.23. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $101.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.55.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $374.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WIX shares. Raymond James raised shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.08.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

