Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HY. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 989,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,877,000 after purchasing an additional 225,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 866,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

HY opened at $47.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $819.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.35. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $59.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $999.30 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is presently -95.59%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

