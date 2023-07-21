Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 115.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $123.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $114.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.07 and its 200 day moving average is $123.04. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $138.86.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 105.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

