Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $241,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,604,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,269,000 after purchasing an additional 208,300 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,484,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,529,000 after purchasing an additional 203,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,654,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,849,000 after purchasing an additional 595,771 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.02. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.77.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

