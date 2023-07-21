Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $309,000 Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 141.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after purchasing an additional 281,249 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 445,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after purchasing an additional 220,298 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 165.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after buying an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 25.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 523,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,064,000 after buying an additional 104,666 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $74.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.78. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $79.37.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $735.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 9.80%. Century Communities’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Century Communities from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity at Century Communities

In other Century Communities news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $211,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $3,155,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,001 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,820.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $211,702.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Articles

