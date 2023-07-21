Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 315.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINS opened at $28.45 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.70.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $238,128.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,224,165.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $238,128.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,224,165.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $76,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,900.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 632,375 shares of company stock worth $16,235,458 in the last 90 days. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

