Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $567,000 Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $2,530,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 12.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $106.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 2.02. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $111,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,982 shares in the company, valued at $201,470.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.10.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

