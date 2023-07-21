Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in General Dynamics by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 46,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $710,663,000,000. Finally, Fundamentum LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $215.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

