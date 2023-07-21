Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HVT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Haverty Furniture Companies stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.05. The stock had a trading volume of 77,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,900. The firm has a market cap of $549.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.39. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average of $31.31.

Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $224.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

Insider Transactions at Haverty Furniture Companies

In related news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $135,552.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,519 shares in the company, valued at $92,479.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HVT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

