HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Spero Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, July 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Spero Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $1.46 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $76.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.35% and a negative net margin of 50.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million.

Institutional Trading of Spero Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 80,572 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,344,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 325,254 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 67,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

