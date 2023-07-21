HC Wainwright Increases First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target to $12.50

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) had its price target increased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 83.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $6.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

About First Majestic Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,051 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after buying an additional 740,867 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. 31.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

