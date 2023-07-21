HC Wainwright Increases First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target to $12.50

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) had its price target increased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 83.55% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
First Majestic Silver Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $6.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Majestic Silver
- A Hidden Gem: The Bank Stock Flying Under The Radar
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.