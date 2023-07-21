HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $14,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,194 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,862,000 after acquiring an additional 116,442 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $286.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.58 and its 200-day moving average is $268.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.32 and a 12 month high of $304.86. The firm has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.78.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

