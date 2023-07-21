HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Short Interest Up 5.7% in June

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the June 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.7 days. Approximately 21.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of HCI Group from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCI Group

In other HCI Group news, CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $283,986.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,277.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $283,986.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,277.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren L. Valiente bought 441 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.81 per share, with a total value of $25,053.21. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,135 shares in the company, valued at $64,479.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCI Group

HCI Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 80.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 1,807.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $59.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average is $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $509.03 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.87. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.16.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $129.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.27 million. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.13%.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Further Reading

