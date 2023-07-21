Head to Head Contrast: OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) and BANDAI NAMCO (OTCMKTS:NCBDY)

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) and BANDAI NAMCO (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OneSpaWorld and BANDAI NAMCO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpaWorld $641.05 million 1.69 $53.16 million $0.32 36.41 BANDAI NAMCO N/A N/A N/A C$60.81 0.18

OneSpaWorld has higher revenue and earnings than BANDAI NAMCO. BANDAI NAMCO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneSpaWorld, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpaWorld 6.80% 8.22% 4.16% BANDAI NAMCO N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for OneSpaWorld and BANDAI NAMCO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpaWorld 0 0 4 0 3.00 BANDAI NAMCO 0 0 0 1 4.00

OneSpaWorld presently has a consensus target price of $14.20, indicating a potential upside of 21.89%. Given OneSpaWorld’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe OneSpaWorld is more favorable than BANDAI NAMCO.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of OneSpaWorld shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of OneSpaWorld shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OneSpaWorld beats BANDAI NAMCO on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services. The company also provides its guests access to beauty and wellness brands, including ELEMIS, Kérastase, Restylane, BOTOX Cosmetic, Perlane, Thermage, CoolSculpting, truSculpt 3D, truSculpt iD, and Dysport with various brands offered in the cruise market. The company is based in Nassau, Bahamas.

About BANDAI NAMCO

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing. The company plans, develops, and distributes network and PC content, home video games, internet-based online games, and other software and services; provides visual substrates, online distribution platforms, services for IP fans, after-sales services, indoor-use recreation products, and pre-owned amusement machines and products; plans, produces, and sells amusement machines; and plans and operates entertainment facilities. In addition, it provides animation, visual, and music content; artist discovery and development services; produces live events; plans and produces TV animation programs; and manages restaurants; and production and agency operations in sports entertainment. Further, the company is involved in the distribution, customs brokerage, product inspection, product manufacturing support, truck freight, industrial waste collection and transportation, logistics management, warehouse operations, and vehicle maintenance activities; procurement, import, and export of toys; and administration and management of copyrights and other rights. The company was formerly known as NAMCO BANDAI Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. in June 2014. BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

