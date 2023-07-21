Head-To-Head Contrast: RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) and CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Free Report) and CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of RTL Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of CuriosityStream shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.4% of CuriosityStream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RTL Group and CuriosityStream’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTL Group N/A N/A N/A $0.42 9.94 CuriosityStream $72.80 million 0.76 -$50.92 million ($0.82) -1.27

Analyst Recommendations

RTL Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CuriosityStream. CuriosityStream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RTL Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RTL Group and CuriosityStream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTL Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 CuriosityStream 0 1 2 0 2.67

RTL Group presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 912.05%. CuriosityStream has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 188.46%. Given RTL Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RTL Group is more favorable than CuriosityStream.

Profitability

This table compares RTL Group and CuriosityStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTL Group N/A N/A N/A CuriosityStream -58.76% -32.44% -24.21%

Summary

RTL Group beats CuriosityStream on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RTL Group

RTL Group S.A., an entertainment company, operates television (TV) channels and radio stations, and provides streaming services in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The RTL Deutschland segment operates TV, streaming, radio, digital, and publishing; owns TV channels, magazines, podcasts, and various digital offerings; and radio groups, including Antenne Bayern and Radio Hamburg. The Groupe M6 segment operates television channels; radio stations; and digital services. The Fremantle segment is involved in the content production comprising of distribution and licensing business. The RTL Nederland segment operates free-to-air television channels; an independent news organization, Videoland, a streaming service; digital pay-TV channels; and the digital weather platform. The Other segment operates RTL play, a streaming service; RTL Today Radio, 24-hour English radio station; Broadcasting Center Europe; We Are Era; RTL Luxembourg; RTL Radio Letzebuerg; and RTL Tele Letzebuerg. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. RTL Group S.A. is a subsidiary of Bertelsmann Capital Holding GmbH.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc. operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales. It offers streaming content through devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, computers, streaming media players, game consoles, and mobile devices. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

