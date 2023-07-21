Head-To-Head Review: CLS Holdings USA (CLSH) versus Its Rivals

CLS Holdings USA (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) is one of 243 public companies in the “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CLS Holdings USA to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CLS Holdings USA and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLS Holdings USA N/A N/A N/A CLS Holdings USA Competitors -45.58% -349.30% -15.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CLS Holdings USA and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLS Holdings USA 0 0 0 0 N/A CLS Holdings USA Competitors 242 1059 2254 23 2.58

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CLS Holdings USA presently has a consensus price target of $205.00, suggesting a potential upside of 294,864.03%. As a group, “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 21.23%. Given CLS Holdings USA’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CLS Holdings USA is more favorable than its competitors.

22.3% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CLS Holdings USA and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CLS Holdings USA N/A N/A -28.36 CLS Holdings USA Competitors $667.55 million -$7.89 million 96.41

CLS Holdings USA’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CLS Holdings USA. CLS Holdings USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

CLS Holdings USA Company Profile

CLS Holdings USA, Inc., a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. It extracts cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. The company also sells organic medical cannabis to licensed retailers; recreational marijuana cannabis products to licensed distributors and retailers; extraction products, such as oils and waxes derived from in-house cannabis production; and offers processing and extraction services for licensed medical cannabis cultivators, as well as cannabis strains in the form of vegetative cuttings to licensed medical cannabis cultivators. In addition, it provides consulting services to cannabis-related businesses comprising growers, dispensaries, and laboratories; and toll processing services. The company offers its products under Oasis Cannabis and City Trees brand names. Its concentrates are used for pharmaceutical and other purposes. CLS Holdings USA, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Miami, Florida.

