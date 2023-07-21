Head-To-Head Review: Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) vs. Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) and Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Wearable Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of Allot Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Allot Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wearable Devices and Allot Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wearable Devices $45,000.00 368.76 -$6.50 million N/A N/A Allot Communications $111.97 million 0.81 -$32.03 million ($1.00) -2.43

Analyst Recommendations

Wearable Devices has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allot Communications.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wearable Devices and Allot Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wearable Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A Allot Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00

Allot Communications has a consensus price target of $5.17, indicating a potential upside of 112.62%. Given Allot Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allot Communications is more favorable than Wearable Devices.

Profitability

This table compares Wearable Devices and Allot Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wearable Devices N/A N/A N/A Allot Communications -33.28% -36.13% -17.43%

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures. It serves consumer electronics companies, industrial companies, information technology and software solutions providers, software development studios, academia and research universities, and B2C market. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Their industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers in Europe.

