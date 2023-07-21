Head to Head Survey: Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) and American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) and American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aritzia and American Eagle Outfitters’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aritzia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Eagle Outfitters $5.02 billion 0.51 $125.14 million $0.55 23.75

American Eagle Outfitters has higher revenue and earnings than Aritzia.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aritzia N/A N/A N/A American Eagle Outfitters 2.23% 12.89% 5.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Aritzia and American Eagle Outfitters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

86.7% of American Eagle Outfitters shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of American Eagle Outfitters shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aritzia and American Eagle Outfitters, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aritzia 0 2 3 0 2.60 American Eagle Outfitters 2 8 1 0 1.91

Aritzia presently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.99%. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus target price of $13.42, suggesting a potential upside of 2.26%. Given Aritzia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aritzia is more favorable than American Eagle Outfitters.

Summary

American Eagle Outfitters beats Aritzia on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aritzia

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes. It offers its products under the Wilfred, Wilfred Free, Babaton, The Group by Babaton, Babaton 101, Ten by Babaton, Tna, Little Moon, Sunday Best, Super World, TnAction, Denim Forum, Auxiliary, Talula, Tna x EMU, New Era, and Merrell brands. The company was formerly known as Aritzia Capital Corporation and changed its name to Aritzia Inc. in August 2016. Aritzia Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections. It also offers menswear products under the Todd Snyder New York brand; and fashion clothing and accessories under the Unsubscribed brand. The company sells its products through retail stores; digital channels, such as www.ae.com, www.aerie.com, www.toddsnyder.com, and www.unsubscribed.com; and applications. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.