Head to Head Survey: Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) vs. Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

Cardiol Therapeutics and Bio-Techne are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Cardiol Therapeutics has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and Bio-Techne’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiol Therapeutics $60,000.00 897.79 -$23.79 million ($0.35) -2.40 Bio-Techne $1.11 billion 12.38 $272.05 million $1.67 52.05

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than Cardiol Therapeutics. Cardiol Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Techne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

11.1% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and Bio-Techne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Bio-Techne 0 2 7 0 2.78

Cardiol Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Bio-Techne has a consensus target price of $104.45, indicating a potential upside of 20.17%. Given Bio-Techne’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bio-Techne is more favorable than Cardiol Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and Bio-Techne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -52.32% -44.58% Bio-Techne 24.15% 15.31% 11.42%

Summary

Bio-Techne beats Cardiol Therapeutics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis. The company is also developing subcutaneous formulation of CardiolRx for the treatment of fibrosis and inflammation in the heart that is related with the development and progression of heart failure. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies. This segment also offers proteomic analytical tools for automated western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow consists of manual and automated protein analysis instruments and immunoassays for use in quantifying proteins in various biological fluids. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including controls, calibrators, and diagnostic assays for regulated diagnostics market, exosome-based molecular diagnostic assays, advanced tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays for spatial genomic and tissue biopsy analysis, and genetic and oncology kits for research and clinical applications; and sells products for genetic carrier screening, oncology diagnostics, molecular controls, and research, as well as instruments and process control products for hematology, blood chemistry and gases, and coagulation controls and reagents used in various diagnostic applications. It has strategic partnership with Lunaphore Technologies S.A. to develop automated same-slide spatial multiomics solution. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

