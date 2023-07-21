Headlands Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,278 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,460.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,774,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,876 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,482,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $10,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.39. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $19.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

