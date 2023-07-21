Headlands Technologies LLC Has $116,000 Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 1,686.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,796,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioNTech by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after buying an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in BioNTech by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 382,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,494,000 after buying an additional 237,709 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,357,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in BioNTech by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,457,000 after buying an additional 192,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.60.

BNTX opened at $107.72 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $188.99. The company has a current ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.46.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $1.87. BioNTech had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

