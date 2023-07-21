Headlands Technologies LLC Has $95,000 Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $34.89 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.33.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

