Headlands Technologies LLC Increases Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1,015.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $447,256,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,953.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,103,000 after buying an additional 1,601,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 181,371.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 519,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,323,000 after buying an additional 518,722 shares in the last quarter.

STIP stock opened at $97.30 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $102.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.96.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

