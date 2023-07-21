Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 656 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $180,853,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,956,000 after purchasing an additional 501,131 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 80.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 808,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,666,000 after purchasing an additional 360,373 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $42,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $200.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.66 and a 200-day moving average of $167.27. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.25 and a 1-year high of $202.49.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.18.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

