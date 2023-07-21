Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $50,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,363,708,000 after acquiring an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after acquiring an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,854,820,000 after acquiring an additional 47,546 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,463,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,784,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,264,595,000 after acquiring an additional 61,406 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock Trading Up 0.5 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $750.88 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The firm has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $687.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $690.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.48 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.41%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

