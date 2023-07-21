Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

Heart Test Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSCS opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. Heart Test Laboratories has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heart Test Laboratories

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Heart Test Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Heart Test Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

