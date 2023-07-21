Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Posts Earnings Results

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

Heart Test Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSCS opened at $0.90 on Friday. Heart Test Laboratories has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heart Test Laboratories

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Heart Test Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.18% of Heart Test Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

